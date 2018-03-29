Kilkenny jobs alert: Aut Even hospital is hiring

Leading hospital, Aut Even, is looking to fill the following, key roles and invite applications from suitably qualified professionals for the key positions.

Clinical Specialist MRI Radiographer

Permanent – Full Time

Requirements:

BSc or its equivalent in Diagnostic Radiography.

CORU Registration essential.

Post graduate qualification in MRI.

Previous MRI experience is essential, using a Siemens Scanner is preferred



IT Manager

Permanent – Full Time

Requirements:

Relevant third level qualification in Information Technology or a related field

Formal project management qualifications such as Prince 2 or PMP is advantageous.

Previous relevant experience with a minimum of 3 years within a managerial role

Have direct project management experience and be able to demonstrate experience influencing change

Staff Nurse

Permanent - Full Time

Surgical & Medical

Requirements:

Be registered in the General Division of the register of Nurses kept by NMBI.

A minimum of 1 – 2 years post registration experience is essential.

Candidates interested in applying for a Staff Nurse role must be available to cover all shifts, i.e. Night Duty, Long Days and Weekends as required.



FOR FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE LOG ONTO

www.auteven.ie

If you are interested in applying for this position please forward a letter of application and an up to date CV to the HR Manager, Aut Even Hospital, Freshford Road, Kilkenny



Email: careers@auteven.ie - (056) 7775159