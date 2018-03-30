Kilkenny woman Geraldine Roche passes away

Geraldine Roche, the mother of missing Kilkenny man Dean Roche, has passed away.

Since her son's disappearance in 2015, Geraldine never gave up looking for him. She made numerous emotional appeals for information, and spoke candidly of her heartbreak of not knowing what happened him.

This month marked the third anniversary of Dean's disappearance, and Gardai have renewed their appeal for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

The 31-year-old was last seen at Newpark, Kilkenny on March 22, 2015. He is described as being 5’ 8’’ tall of slight build with green eyes and with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black zip up tracksuit top and bottoms with white runners.

Anyone with any information should contact 056 777 5000.