Sixteen hopefuls to vie for the title of Callan Rose 2018 tomorrow night

Sixteen local ladies will turn out in Callan tomorrow night in the hope of being crowned the 2018 Callan Rose.

The competition was officially launched in Mickey’s Bar earlier this month. Tomorrow (Saturday), a procession will begin at 6.30pm from the Steppes bar to Mount Carmel Support Care Home to visit the residents, before the competition kicks off.

The entrants are:

Kornelija Lukoseviciute. Sponsor: Food for Life.

Siobhan Farrell. Sponsor: Electro City, Kilkenny.

Erin Gammon. Sponsor: Swan’s Chinese.

Leah Murray. Sponsor: Mount Carmel Support Care Home.

Chantelle Scott. Sponsor: Just Men Barbers.

Adrianna Kayczynska. Sponsor: Marble City Motors.

Sarah O’ Keeffe. Sponsor: Mickey’s Bar.

Emma Williams. Sponsor: Droichead Family Resource Centre.

Caoimhe Maher. Sponsor: Brett Brothers.

Candice Nolan. Sponsor: Studio 58, Kilkenny.

Kayla Kealy. Sponsor: The Cosy Inn Bar.

Laura Foley sponsored by Callan Coop

Guoda Volskyte. Sponsor: Callan United Soccer Club.

Clare Brennan. Sponsor: The Steppes Bar.

Sophie Brett. Sponsor: Callan Racquet and Handball Club.

Kaylee Dunne. Sponsor: John Lockes Hurling Club.