House prices rise 6% in Kilkenny

House prices in Kilkenny are 6% higher from the start of this year, according to the latest survey from daft.ie covering the first quarter of 2018.

The average house price in the city and county is now €214,000, 62% above its lowest point.

House prices nationally rose by 2.5% during the first three months of 2018 .The average price nationwide was €247,000, 7.3% higher than a year ago. Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 50% or just over €82,500.

In Dublin, prices rose by 2.3% in the first quarter of the year. This means that the average price in the capital is now €145,000 higher than five years previously. In Cork and Galway cities, prices rose only marginally in the first three months of 2018 (by 0.3% and 0.1% respectively) but are now 59% and 70% higher than their 2013 lows. In Limerick and Waterford cities, prices rose by 2.1% and 2.4% respectively in the first three months of the year. Outside the main cities, prices rose by 3% in the same period, with the largest increases in Munster, outside the cities.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide continues to fall. There were just over 20,000 properties on the market in March. A significant increase in Dublin listings – up from 2,700 a year ago to 3,500 now, largely offset a fall in availability elsewhere. The number of properties on the market outside Dublin is now at 16,800, down 1,000 on a year ago and the lowest on record, for a series starting in January 2007.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said: “The picture of the housing market in Ireland currently remains one of strong demand and very tight supply pushing up prices. There are some elements for cautious optimism, including an increase in transaction volumes countrywide and in stock on the market in Dublin. Nonetheless, during a five-year period when consumer prices did not change, housing prices rose by 50%. This is an indication of how inadequate housing supply is.”

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Interest and activity amongst property hunters remains very high. At the moment, we are seeing on average over 1,000 property searches taking place every minute on Daft.ie”.