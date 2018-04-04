Another deluge of rain on the way as Status Yellow issued for Kilkenny

The experts are predicting that yet more rainfall is on the way, with a Status Yellow weather warning for Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann has said that, in the 24-hour period from tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon to Friday afternoon, there will be between 30mm and 50mm of rain in many areas, with a risk of flooding.

Kilkenny County Council has this afternoon issued a notice for the Nore Catchment area. The council will be monitoring water levels and advise that sandbags will be available from 1pm tomorrow at the usual locations in Thomastown, Inistioge, Callan, Graignamanagh, Freshford and Kilkenny City.

Additionally Kilkenny County Council advice to motorists is to drive with extreme caution due to potential surface water on all roads.

The forecast could be set to heap further misery on local farmers, who are already concerned over the fodder situation. Months of wet and cold weather have meant below-average growth at a time when animals would normally be back out on grass.

Yellow Weather alert

Issued: Wednesday 04 April 2018 13:00;

Valid: Thursday 05 April 2018 14:00 to Friday 06 April 2018 14:00.