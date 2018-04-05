Two days left to vote for Castlecomer school's Junk Kouture project

There are two days left to vote for Castlecomer Community School's entry in the grand final of the Junk Kouture competition.

Transition Year students Méadbh Walsh, Molly Coogan and Emma Brannigan produced their design ‘Aella Crystallis’, which translates to ‘Whirlwind of Crystals’. It’s made from plastic water bottles, milk bottles and plastic sweet boxes, and the dress is modelled by Emma Brannigan.

The challenge of the competition is to design a dress out of everyday junk you might find in a bin. It aims to inspire young people to be creative and to work towords a goal. Students are encouraged to think for themselves and brainstorm ideas. They learn to work in groups as part of a team, and share their ideas.

The grand final takes place in Dublin's 3Arena on April 19. Voting is open here.