Kilkenny weather latest: River levels stable, but local flooding on several roads

Rain continues to fall in Kilkenny, however Kilkenny County Council has this morning said that river levels are stable at present from the overnight rain.

However, the rain has led to localised flooding on a number of roads, and motorists should drive with extreme caution.

The council says it will continue to monitor river levels throughout the day, and advise the public in vulnerable areas if the situation changes.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Kilkenny, with 25 to 30mm of rain expected between yesterday evening, last night and for a time today, with a risk of spot flooding.

Sand bags are available to the public at the following locations:

Thomastown - FireStation;

Inistioge - New Carpark;

Graignamanagh - Fairgreen;

Callan - Area office Callan;

Freshford - Firestation;

Kilkenny City - Gaol Road outside Borough yard.