Jeweller with Kilkenny connections wins prestigious award
Helena Malone receiving the award
Upgrade to Pro
Save in DocHub
Helena Malone is honoured to have won “Jewellery Designer of the year 2018’ at the acclaimed
‘Fashion Innovation Awards’ held recently in Galway.
The Irish Fashion Innovation Awards presented by Goldenegg Productions is an awards
platform for fashion designers and fashion students, showcasing the highest expression of
creativity from the most innovative designers in Ireland. Recognised as a launching pad for
Ireland’s most talented designers, the event attracts entries from promising fashion creatives
competing for the prestigious Awards. The Irish Fashion innovation Awards continually aspire to
showcase the most cutting-edge designers, giving up-and-coming designers an invaluable
connection to the public.
Helena studied the Traditional Jewellery skills Course with Jane Huston in the Castle Yard Kilkenny and supplies Kilkenny Design with her collections. She finished the course in 2005 and is now based at her studio workshop in Wicklow
Street in Dublin.
She has received numerous awards for design, quality and innovation including Future Makers
Practitioner, Company of Goldsmiths, RDS National Crafts Competition and Showcase Best
Product awards.
Previous to training in Goldsmithing she studied English and French Literature, and worked with
clients in the financial arena.
Helenas desire is to celebrate jewellery with simplicity, consideration and
craftsmanship. Refinement and respect to finish and materials, quality and design are essential to
her work.
"I am ever inspired and nourished by the exhilaration, movement, texture and tones of
nature, language, architecture, music, the freedom of dance and creatives.’’
2016 & 2017 saw her new collections selected for Brown Thomas’ innovative ‘Create’ and ‘The
Marvel Room.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on