Jeweller with Kilkenny connections wins prestigious award

Helena Malone is honoured to have won “Jewellery Designer of the year 2018’ at the acclaimed

‘Fashion Innovation Awards’ held recently in Galway.

The Irish Fashion Innovation Awards presented by Goldenegg Productions is an awards

platform for fashion designers and fashion students, showcasing the highest expression of

creativity from the most innovative designers in Ireland. Recognised as a launching pad for

Ireland’s most talented designers, the event attracts entries from promising fashion creatives

competing for the prestigious Awards. The Irish Fashion innovation Awards continually aspire to

showcase the most cutting-edge designers, giving up-and-coming designers an invaluable

connection to the public.

Helena studied the Traditional Jewellery skills Course with Jane Huston in the Castle Yard Kilkenny and supplies Kilkenny Design with her collections. She finished the course in 2005 and is now based at her studio workshop in Wicklow

Street in Dublin.

She has received numerous awards for design, quality and innovation including Future Makers

Practitioner, Company of Goldsmiths, RDS National Crafts Competition and Showcase Best

Product awards.

Previous to training in Goldsmithing she studied English and French Literature, and worked with

clients in the financial arena.

Helenas desire is to celebrate jewellery with simplicity, consideration and

craftsmanship. Refinement and respect to finish and materials, quality and design are essential to

her work.

"I am ever inspired and nourished by the exhilaration, movement, texture and tones of

nature, language, architecture, music, the freedom of dance and creatives.’’

2016 & 2017 saw her new collections selected for Brown Thomas’ innovative ‘Create’ and ‘The

Marvel Room.









