Young coders set for Kilkenny ‘MegaDojo’ event on Sunday

Kilkenny will next week play host to a unique collaborative event which will see young people from across the region attend coding workshops and demos from companies, ranging from tech multinationals to local start-ups.

A ‘MegaDojo’ is a large scale CoderDojo event that brings together young people from several Dojos as well as those who’ve never attended a Dojo before. Coderodojo Kilkenny will host the event in the Newpark Hotel on Sunday, April 15.

It’s a collaboration between Coderdojo Kilkenny, Wexford, Tramore and Waterford. Young people are invited to a taster session of computer coding.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm, made up of three separate consecutive 1.5-hour sessions. Throughout the day, there will be coding workshops, from those suitable for complete beginners to advanced coders. There will be hands-on tech-based activities,, and demos from companies (ranging from multinationals to locally based start-ups).

Engineers Ireland are supporting the event and will have a stand promoting careers in engineering on the day. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a tech hamper raffle, and the prize includes a drawing pad, a bouncy castle voucher and a ‘Meet Edison’ robot. Children under 13 need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian on the day.

The event starts at 10am next Sunday, and tickets are availabe on Eventbrite.