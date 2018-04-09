Birdwatch Kilkenny off to explore Slieve Bloom on Saturday

The next outing of BirdWatch Ireland, Kilkenny s on Saturday. The outing is to the Slievebloom Mountains. Meet at 10am at Kilkenny Castle gates for car pooling or meet in Mountrath at the Cattle mart at 11 or 11.15am. The cattle mart is outside the town. Take the road to Kinnitty.

Bring rain gear, binoculars and a packed lunch and drinks.

All are welcome. For information contact Pat or Mary Durkin at 0567762130.

