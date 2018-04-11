BREAKING - Kilkenny palatial home sold for E20 million

Regarded as Ireland's most beautiful private home, Castletown Cox has been sold to an anonymous buyer, believed to be from the US.

Located close to Piltown on the Kilkenny-Tipperary border, the purchase price was E20 million. It was put on the market eight months ago at E17.5 million.

It comes with over 500 acres of land.

It was the subject of a family wrangle, after the son of the owner, Lord Magan tried unsuccessfully to stop the sale.