Yesteryears from the Kilkenny People - out soon!

The Kilkenny People’s popular, pictorial book, Yesteryears, will be out shortly in all good newsagents and bookshops.

The 140 page publication is packed with pictures spanning the decades.

Featuring sporting, social and economic events in the county and city, this year’s edition also has some rare photographs of old Kilkenny city streetscapes from the reknowed Crawford collection. There are also a number of personal collections featured in the publication - and of course the work of local photographer Michael Brophy is prominent throughout the pages.

There’s old pictures of county finals, athletics, soccer matches, rugby success, social events and much more.

Farming life and industry progress - like the opening of Kilkenny’s first ever ATM - also feature in the publication.

The book retails at €10, and the success of last year’s publication saw it sell out within its first week so customers are advised to get their copy early.

It will be on sale in the coming weeks, check out www.kilkennypeople.ie