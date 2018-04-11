Witness in Butler murder trial 'remembers nothing about the night'

A 25-year-old Kilkenny man has told a murder trial that he remembers nothing about the night his uncle is alleged to have murdered his friend, as he is on medication for mental disorders.



The prosecution witness was giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court this Wednesday morning in the trial of a 37-year-old man, charged with murdering another man at a location in Co Waterford.



Tadhg Butler, with an address at Seafield in Tramore is accused of murdering 25-year-old Michael O’Dwyer on 10th January 2014. He has pleaded not guilty.



Mr Butler’s nephew, Tony O’Grady, this morning told his trial that he had no recollection of giving a statement to gardaí following his friend’s death.



Mr O’Grady of The New Houses, Bishop’s Birch in the city told Denis Vaughan Buckley SC, prosecuting, that he was a drug addict at the time.



“I was in and out of mental hospitals. I’ve a few mental disorders and am on heavy medications,” he explained. “I had to be sectioned a number of times.”



He insisted that he couldn’t remember the past six years, since his brother died, including the night that his friend, Michael O’Dwyer, had been stabbed.



“I’m just after swearing on the holy bible. I’m telling you the truth,” he said. “I can’t remember anything. That’s the genuine truth.”



The prosecutor again asked him if he remembered how he and his friend came to be in his uncle’s house in Tramore.



“Not that night, not that day, not the month before, nor the year before,” he replied.



“How can you not remember?” asked the prosecutor.



“I’ve been taking tablets and drinking for six years solid. I can’t remember a thing,” he replied. “I’m always blanking out. I’ve a drinking addiction as well.”



Mr Justice Paul Butler then excused the jury, asking the members not to return until later this (Wednesday) afternoon.



The trial will continue then before the jury of six men and six women.