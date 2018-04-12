Kilkenny Smithwicks Roots Festival selling out fast

Preparations are in full swing for the 21st Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival.

The festival kicks off on Friday, May 4 with a special tribute gig to Willie Meighan that will celebrate his life and legacy.

Willie was one of the committee that organised the successful event for the last 20 years and people are still trying to come to terms with his death in November last year.

Seamus Fogarty will take the stage in Billy Byrne's for this show. Willie was a great supporter of Seamus over the years and was delighted with his recent success.

The festival will be officially launched at the Smithwick’s Experience on Thursday and the organisers are expecting a very successful year.

Selling Fast

Tickets are selling fast and the ‘Sold Out’ signs have gone up for shows by Birds Of Chicago, The Deep Dark Woods, Molly Tuttle/Rachel Baiman, Bennett Wilson Poole, Prinz Grizzley and Peter Oren.

Many others are close to selling out, with huge interest in shows by Darlingside, Hillbilly Casino and The Blasters.

Bookings are running well ahead of last year, with a big increase in visitors from the UK and Europe. ORF TV, the Austrian national television station, is sending a reporter to cover the festival.

The festival was recommended to them by Prinz Grizzly, a band from the mountains of Austria, who are returning to Kilkenny for the second year.

Free Music Trail

As well as the ticketed shows the festival will again feature a broad range of acts on the free Smithwick’s Music Trail.

This is an incredible weekend where locals and visitors mingle in the relaxed atmospphere created by festival founder, John Cleere and his hard working team.

Booking can be made online on through www.kilkennyroots.com or call to Rollercoaster Records on Kieran Street, tel 056-7763669.