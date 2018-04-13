Sarah kicks off Spring Clean in Kilkenny

Model and ambassador of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean campaign Sarah McGovern visited Kilkenny this week to encourage everyone to get involved in the National Spring Clean.

Armed with a litter picker and some helpers she toured Kilkenny City seeking out volunteers to participate in the campaign’s 20th year. All registered volunteers are issued with a free clean up kit and registering is easy by logging onto nationalspringclean.org or by calling 01-4002219.

Volunteers undertaking large community clean ups can seek additional bags and gloves while litter pickers are available on loan throughout April and May from the council’s Thomastown and Ferrybank Area Offices and also the Environment Section in County Hall.

The council will also assist with litter disposal gathered from litter picking events, however, volunteers need to contact them in advance as there are some terms and conditions; call 056-7794470.