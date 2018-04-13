27 new jobs for Kilkenny as Dealz opens new store

Discount retailer, Dealz, is opening its new store in Kilkenny this weekend with the creation of 27 local jobs announced.

The 5,500 sqft retail outlet at Market Cross Shopping Centre is the chain's 65th store to open in Ireland. The opening of the store will create 27 new jobs and is the retailer’s first store to open in this catchment area.

The store's opening celebrations will take place from 10am on Saturday morning with voucher giveaways, face painting and character appearance.

Dealz Country Manager, Darren Jones said: “We are delighted to be opening our 65th store in Ireland and to bring our product offering to the people of Kilkenny.”