Traffic: Patrick Street in Kilkenny will be one way from Monday - for six weeks

Be prepared for traffic issues on Patrick Street in Kilkenny City for the next six weeks.

Kilkenny County Council has confirmed that the busy city centre street will be one-way from Monday, April 16, for a period of approximately six weeks to facilitate works by Irish Water. The inbound lane will be open.

Diversions will be in place for traffic travelling out of town via The Parade / High Street. Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It follows criticism from local councillor Pat McKee, who is concerned over the timing of the works coming into Kilkenny's tourism season, along with concern over the amount of notice given to businesses - which he says was just two weeks.

"Notwithstanding the obvious communications failing, Patrick Street has seen significant works in the recent past and it is unbelievable to think that here we are, facing into the main tourist season after a very long winter, and once again the street is going to be dug up," he told the Kilkenny People last week.

"This will affect business, and something will need to be done in terms of an emergency commercial rates rebate scheme or some other compensatory initiative. These business pay significant commercial rates, employee many hundreds of local people and don’t need this disruption.

"Whilst we all accept that upgrading works need to be done, it’s the timing and the communications failure that have created such difficulties for those who will be impacted.”