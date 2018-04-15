Helena Hughes crowned the 2018 Rose of Kilkenny

Helena Hughes wowed the judges at the Rose of Kilkenny finals at the Ormonde Hotel last night and will represent her county at the Rose of Tralee festival in August.

The 25-year-old is from Kilkenny City works as a buying assistant in Brown Thomas head office. Helena is completing a Masters in Fashion Buying and Management part-time in DIT, and previously won the DIT Arthur Ryan Gold Medal in 2016 doing my postgraduate course.

"I love music, I play celtic piano and sing as an alto in the Brown Thomas choir. I’ve been a life-long fan of the Rose of Tralee - it’s up there with Eurovision and the Late Late Toy Show!," she said.

"I’m a real home-bird from a modern family now based in Kells. I love spending time with my Kerry-born Granny. She's 91 and blind, but her resilience and wisdom is phenomenal," she added.

"After studying French and English in Trinity, I spent a year working in France before coming home - absence certainly makes the heart grow fonder! I’m delighted to be sponsored by the independent coffeehouse Fennelly’s of Callan."