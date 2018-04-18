BREAKING: New witness comes forward in Kilkenny mum's murder

A new witness has come forward in the murder investigation into mother-of-two Marie Tierney.



The witness was cycling on the Jenkinstown to Ballyragget Road at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984, which is the night that investigating gardaí believe Marie was murdered.

The witness told gardaí that two cars passed him close to Odagh Church, which is only one kilometre from where the Tierney family lived at the time. The witness told gardaí that one of the cars was a blue Renault and gardaí are appealing to the occupants of both these cars to come forward.



“We can assure the occupants of the vehicles of the utmost sensitivity,” said Superintendent Derek Hughes, who added that ‘excellent progress’ has been made in the investigation to date.



300 lines of enquiry are being examined and gardaí have interviewed over 200 people as part of their ongoing investigation.



Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, Superintendent Derek Hughes and Inspector Liam Connolly briefed members of the investigating team at Kilkenny Garda Station yesterday (Tuesday).



Inspector Connolly said that the investigation ‘is after picking up a lot of pace’ and that gardaí are continuing to liaise with the Tierney and Bourke families.

Chief Supt Hayes outlined how every necessary resource would be deployed in the investigation.

“It is incumbent on us that we put a huge effort into solving this murder for Marie’s family. I have no doubt that we will have a successful outcome,” he said.



House-to-house enquires have taken place in a number of areas including the Bleach Road, Conahy, the Ballyragget Road, Lovers Lane and Old Newpark and Newpark.



Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984 in the family car, a Renault 18. The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day.

On December 21, 1984 her body was located in a ditch by a male out walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City. She had been violently strangled.



Marie’s siblings, Breda Fay and John Bourke have pleaded with her murderer ‘to do the right thing’ and ‘hand yourself in’.

“We strongly believe that her murderer is alive. You know who you are and we are asking you to please come forward.“Hand yourself in for the sake of her children, her grandchildren and all her family. We need justice for Marie,” they said.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line, tel 1800-666111.