Competition for Kilkenny's young travel writers

A competition aimed at discovering Ireland’s best young travel writers has been announced by the organiser of the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing, taking place in Lismore, Waterford from June 13-17.

Young writers are invited to write an 800-word short story under the title ‘My favourite air journey and where it took me’.

“We are delighted to announce the details of the third year of this competition and to also have Aer Lingus as the competition sponsors,” says one of the festival’s organisers, Jan Rotte.

“Last year, we had over 500 entrants and the standard of writing displayed by secondary school students from all across the country was incredible.

“We would like to wish all of the entrants the very best of luck and inspiration in writing their pieces for this year’s competition.”

The closing date for entries is May 18, and submissions can be made via www.lismoreimmrama.com. The judges for the 2018 competition will be Stephen Kavanagh CEO Aer Lingus, Vickie Stevenson Director CX Emea at AirBnb and Phil Cottier CEO of The CX Collection.

The winning students from both categories will be awarded an iPad mini and a €100 Amazon voucher each, and the teacher of the winning students will each be awarded a €250 Aer Lingus voucher and tickets to the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing 2018.