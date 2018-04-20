Public information evenings organised for Kilkenny Development Plan review

Kilkenny County Council is host a number of public information evenings in the coming weeks as part of a review of the City and County Development Plan.

The council is conducting a review of both the existing Kilkenny County Development Plan 2014-2020 and the Kilkenny City and Environs Development Plan 2014-2020. The goal is to prepare a single, consolidated County Development Plan for the period 2020-2026 to replace both the previous County and City and Environs Development Plans.

In order to stimulate debate and encourage participation, a Strategic Issues Paper has been prepared and is available for inspection from today (Friday, April 20) until Friday, June 15. It can be found online here or at the following locations:

Planning Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny; Carnegie Library, Johns Quay during their opening hours; all Kilkenny County Council branch libraries.

Submissions can be made until 17.00 on the 15th of June, 2018. Details of how to make a submission are available here.

The public information evenings are as follows:

May 10, Kilkenny City, City Hall, High Street at 7.30pm;

May 16, Mullinavat Community Centre at 7.30pm;

May 22, Ballyragget Community Centre at 7.30pm.

Please come along and get involved; all are welcome!