Eoin Treacy up for Young Entrepreneur of the Year this Sunday

A report released this week by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) has shown the significant impact that business people who have been through the LEO run Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) programme are making.

Ahead of the National Final on the 22nd April, the research showed that the 348 entrepreneurs funded by IBYE to date are generating annual sales of €124million and employing over 2,200 people.

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny has a National Finalists in 2018. Eoin Treacy, Glanway Ltd is the managing director of a processing and production facility for storage and production of waste-derived alternative fuels at Belview port. The company Glanway has grown rapidly since it commenced operations 3 years ago to become the largest waste processing facility in the South East of Ireland.

In 2015 Kilkenny based applicant, Blaine Doyle won the overall national prize for Best Business Idea. His business, GlowDx, is a diagnostics company that employs innovative molecular biology to supply developing countries with high quality diagnostic tests that focus on neglected tropical diseases. GlowDx has gained significant interest from the Governments of in the developing world and numerous human interest group in his products.



Impact

Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise for Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny said; “The IBYE programme is making a significant impact on creating the next generation of entrepreneurs all over the country. In County Kilkenny we can see the difference it is making, the interest it generates and the enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs who want to generate ideas, build businesses and create jobs. The programme is giving young entrepreneurs the ability to develop their businesses and working along with their Local Enterprise Office to help bring them to market.”

Funding for the LEOs and the IBYE competition is provided by the Government of Ireland through the State Agency, Enterprise Ireland. Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur is a programme for 18-35 years old run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices across the country. It focuses on three categories; Best Business Idea, Best Business Start-Up and Best Established Business.

The IBYE National Final for 2018 is taking place on Sunday, 22nd April in Google HQ, involving 24 finalists across the three competition categories. This year’s national winners will share a further €100,000 investment fund.

Every year there is a €2million investment fund contributed to the IBYE programme by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland and allocated by the Local Enterprise Offices. For more information on Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur, see www.IBYE.ie or follow the conversation online using #IBYE.