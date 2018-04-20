St Beacon's student Niall is Kilkenny Spelling Bee champion

A student from St Beacon’s National School in Mullinavat has been announced as the winner of the Kilkenny County Spelling Bee, which took place last week in Scoil Iognaid De Ris.

Niall Walsh (12) came out on top against 20 other spelling enthusiasts and will now be entered into the Leinster Provincial Spelling Bee final at the end of May. The sixth class student is currently reading ‘IT’ by Stephen King.

The Eason Spelling Bee encourages kids throughout the country to practice their spelling, to read more and strives to instil greater confidence when it comes to literacy and spelling.

“We’re extremely proud of the success of the Eason Spelling Bee to date,” says Brendan Corbett, Eason.

“Over the eight years, we have seen the children of our nation continue to impress with their level of spelling and it’s wonderful to see schools from across the country continuously supporting this initiative.”

Each year, the competition begins with schools hosting their own in-school Bee competitions, to find a school champion. From there, the Eason Spelling Bee team hits the road to host the county final Bees, which then leads to four provincial finals. The All-Ireland final will take place in June.

The winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500. The winner will be awarded a goody bag full of books worth €500 and the title of the 2018 Eason Spelling Bee champion.