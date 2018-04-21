Stunning looks from Goods in Kilkenny

Stunning model Gininase took time out of her busy schedule to take part in a fashion shoot around the medieval city.

Gininase Hisanan showcased a number of looks including clothes from Oasis, Quiz, Warehouse, Coast, S Oliver, Choice, Lego & Ugo and Bennetton with shoes from The Shoe Suite.

Located on High Street ‘Goods of Kilkenny’ as it is known was founded in 1927 by William Henry Good, who first opened a small shoe shop at no. 90 High Street. Later the store grew and expanded to include clothing and linens.

During the sixties his son, Vivian Good joined the business and the expansion and development of the store continued for what was to become a five-decade period, seeing the addition of a basement in 1977 to house the expanding shoe business and in the early 1990’s the extension of the second floor along with the addition of a lift to service all four floors.

These additions increased the stores retail space to 20,000 square feet consolidating Goods’ position as one of Kilkenny’s leading department stores.