‘Kilkenny Kindred’ public meeting hears of need for a space

More than 80 people turned out at St Canice’s Community Hall recently for the first public meeting for the newly-formed ‘Kilkenny Kindred’.

Kindred aims to unite Kilkenny’s creative community to facilitate discussion, create jobs, facilities and share services. The grassroots campaign, launched in January via a podcast, has caught the imagination of Kilkenny’s artistic population. It has grown rapidly, with hundreds of people expressing an interest over the recent months.

Kilkenny Leader Partnership have also come on board, helping to facilitate the recent meeting. Participants were asked to pinpoint the needs of the local creative community.

Kindred spirits: Helen Curtin, Martin Rafter, Oisin Long, James Taylor, JP Power, Philip Brennan, Nicci St George Smith at the meeting

One of the event’s organisers, Philip Brennan, says the main consensus arising from the discussions was the need for a space of some kind for the creative/artistic community. The former brewery site was mentioned ‘a lot’ in that context.

“We know what we need — we’ve been talking about it as a town for decades,” Mr Brennan said.

The meeting will now be followed by a live podcast from Bank of Ireland on Saturday, April 28 from 3pm to 5pm. It will be an opportunity for the group to launch its website, as well as a ‘call to action’.

The event will be broadcast live via the Kindred Facebook page, and organisers are encouraging everyone to join the discussion. A limited number of tickets are also available for those who wish to attend — see the group’s Facebook page or visit here.