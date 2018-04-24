Many Kilkenny sufferers will take part in International Lyme Disease Awareness Day

On Tuesday, May 1 Lyme Disease patients from throughout Ireland, including Kilkenny, will gather at Dail Eireann with their families and friends to highlight the plight of Irish suffers of Lyme and Tick borne co-infections.

The group will join with millions of others around the world who will be marking International Lyme Disease Awareness Day by marching, rallying at government buildings and doing all they can to raise awareness of this dehbiliatating illness. Lyme disease is a bacterial disease transmitted predominantly by the bite of an infected deer tick.

Over 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme Disease in the US every year, making it more highly diagnosed than HIV/AIDS. In Ireland inaccurate testing and treatment make it impossible to know the correct number of cases, leaving many to travel abroad for diagnosis and treatment. The HSEs Dr Paul McKeown recently estimated that there are upward of 200 cases in Ireland each year.

Lyme Disease and Tick Borne Co-Infections are often misdiagnosed as M.E. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, M.S., Fibromyalgia, Lupus, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimers Disease, Early Onset Dementia, Depression or Arthritis. Early diagnosis and treatment is vital if a patient is to recover.

“Tick Borne Infections are one of the most challenging health issues of our time, these patients deserve better testing and care in this country," John McGuinness TD said.

On Sunday, May 6 a patient lead meeting will be held at the Rivercourt Hotel in Kilkenny for people in the South East, who are affected by Lyme Disease and Tick borne infections. Information on testing and treatment options will be available on the day. It will be an opportunity for both patients and their family and friends to connect with others dealing with this debilitating condition.