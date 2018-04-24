Pedestrian Bridge for Castlecomer crosses ‘first hurdle’

Councillor Maurice Shortall says the provision of a Pedestrian Bridge for Castlecomer has crossed the “first hurdle in what promises to be a fantastic opportunity for both the town and Discovery Park”.

Kilkenny County Council anticipate a commitment from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to design, tender and construct the bridge subject to planning.

The Kilkenny People reported last week that the Council had “very constructive” discussions with TII over advancing the pedestrian bridge scheme in Castlecomer.

To commence proceedings a Section 85 agreement will need to be agreed between Kilkenny and Kildare County Council - who manage bridge projects on national roads on behalf of TII in the region.

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by Cllr Maurice Shortall, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick and all the members of the Castlecomer Municipal District.

This Section 85 will come before the members of Kilkenny County Council at their May meeting.

An application was put in under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for €200,000 to provide a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the River Deen linking Castlecomer Discovery Park with the town.

The project hit a stumbling block when it only received a grant of €100,000.