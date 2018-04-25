New Glanbia plant to tackle global plastic waste crisis

On Thursday, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will announce details of a revolutionary, bio-economy research project worth €30 million with positive global consequences.

Led by Glanbia Ireland, it will be based just over the Tipperary border from Urlingford, at Lisheen Mines.

The project will explore the development of a new bio-refinery with a new process for converting waste by-products from the dairy industry into high value bio-based products including biodegradable plastics, helping to tackle the current environmental crisis created by waste plastic across the planet.

The technology involved was developed by Glanbia Ireland and builds on previous research programmes funded by Enterprise Ireland and research carried out within the Science Foundation Ireland funded Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research (AMBER) centre.

Efficiency

It will provide the dairy industry and wider society with an opportunity for greater resource efficiency - less food waste, more products from the same starting material (milk), and integration of food and non-food material production. Partners in the project include: UCD, Trinity College; Commercial Mushroom Producers Cooperative; Tipperary Co Council; Teagasc; Pole Greenwin, Belgium; Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium and EW Biotech GmbH, Germany.