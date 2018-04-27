Graignamanagh's new fire station to be officially opened on May 21

The new €1.1 million state-of-the-art fire station in Graignamanagh will be officially opened by Minister of State John Paul Phelan on Monday, May 21.

The new building is located on the council lands on the ring road. It will replace the old station located on High Street, which dates back to the 1950s.

The nine-crew station covers a fireground area of 251sqkm, with a population of 7,000. The area primarily provides cover for Graignamanagh, the Rower Skeoughvosteen, and Goresbridge.

Welcoming its opening, local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says the new station will be a huge improvement on the current facilities.

“For the past 20 years we have been lobbying for a new fire station and that wish has now come true,” he said.

“This new fire station is a welcome addition to the town.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor paid tribute to the addition of a new memorial garden of remembrance to all of the former firemen who served the town with distinction, and the current nine men who hold the positions.

“They provide a valuable service for the area and it is much appreciated by all the residents,” he said.

He also thanked the chief fire officer in Kilkenny John Collins for all his help and co-operation in securing the new station for the town.



He also thanked McStan Construction, who havee delivered such a highly detailed project to this standard and quality, and also ahead of schedule.



Cllr Cleere added that the town is lucky to have such dedicated and committed fire staff and they were entitled to work and train in good conditions.

"This state-of-the-art fire station is certainly a welcome addition to the town and long overdue," he said.