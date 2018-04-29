Maeve Binchy’s classic novel is brought to the Watergate stage, Kilkenny by Peter Sheridan



Minding Frankie is a wonderful, family love story by one of Ireland’s most popular writers.

Full of Maeve Binchy’s trademark wisdom, warmth, and humour, the hugely popular novel has now been adapted for the stage.

It will be staged in the Watergate Theatre, Parliament Street, Kilkenny on Friday, May 4 at 8pm sharp.

Story

Noel Lynch is struggling with an alcohol addiction, when he gets a call from Stella, an ex-girlfriend with whom he shared a drunken weekend.

Stella is having Noel’s child and she is also dying from cancer.

Noel must change and must raise their daughter, Frankie.

However, social worker, Moira Tierney, has other ideas, and is prepared to do battle for custody of the child.

In order to prevail, Noel must prove that he can fill a woman’s shoes, break all the stereotypes, and become the best mother than he can be.

Along the way, he discovers that it takes a village to rear a child, or at least a street.

Directed by Peter Sheridan and starring Steve Blount and Clare Barrett, Minding Frankie is at Watergate Theatre May 4.

Booking on (056) 776 1674. Don't delay.