Kilkenny councillors seek for fodder plan to be put in place

Local councillors have agreed to write to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed asking him to put in place a ‘Fodder Emergency Crisis Plan’ to deal with fodder shortage going forward.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty brought the Notice of Motion at the height of the recent crisis calling for such a plan to be implemented, and it was heard at the April county council meeting. The Fine Gael councillor said a plan should be in place for such emergencies.

“It happened in 2013 so that’s only five years ago when it was last imported,” she said.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty said however bad things had been, next winter was going to be the real problem: “It would seem there will be difficulties given the spring has been so late,” she said.

“I want a plan in place, rather than just reacting at the time.”

The Notice of Motion was seconded by Cllr David Fitzgerald, who said he had walked a field that morning and the land had been saturated. Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said the Minister had not acted quickly enough.

The Notice of Motion was agreed by members.