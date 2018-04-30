Gardai seeking public's assistance to locate missing Kilkenny man

Concern is mounting for a missing Kilkenny man. Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old John Renehan who was last seen on the Castlecomer Road in the city last Wednesday afternoon.

John is described as being 5’ 8’’ tall, of slight build and with grey hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and white runners.



Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or any Garda Station.