Man dies following road traffic collision in Bagenalstown

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown on Sunday morning.

At approximately 9am a male driver was seriously injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall. The 33-year-old was taken to St. Luke's Hospital and was later transferred to St. James Hospital, Dublin where he passed away late last night.

The road was examined by the Garda forensic collision investigators and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 - 9136620 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.