Child abuser due back in court in Kilkenny this month

A child abuser who was assaulted and covered in paint by vigilantes in Armagh on Saturday is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court later this month.

Alexis Gusto (26) of no fixed abode was arrested on April 17 at Ballydowel in connection with a suspected road traffic offence of driving without insurance. The case was adjourned to May 15.

Alexis Guesto and James White are wanted by police in relation to a number of offences https://t.co/G3Sps2yEdG — Belfast Live (@BelfastLive) April 27, 2018

Gusto also goes under the name of James Lydiard and has a number of previous convictions for violent crimes of a sexual nature.



James White, another prolific sex offender wanted in connection with the breach of his release conditions in Northern Ireland, was also in Kilkenny on April 17 and the pair were seen in Kilkenny City on a number of occasions of that date.

In recent weeks the pair managed to evade the authorities but they were found tied to a bench in Mullaghbawn, Co Armagh on Saturday. They were assaulted and covered in blue paint.

A PSNI statement said: 'Police were to reports of an assault in the area and upon arrival discovered the two men.

'Both had sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie of the PSNI's Public Protection Branch said: 'I understand that feelings in the area have been running high over the search for these men, however, there can never be an excuse for violence or people taking the law into their own hands.

'We will be investigating the assault and working to identify anyone involved.'



White, from south Armagh, was jailed in 1998 for five counts of sexual assault on a teenage boy, and was released in 2003. Guesto has nine convictions including for sexual assault and was freed earlier this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie said: “We believe the two men, James White and Alexis Guesto, who were wanted by police for a range of offences, including breach of licence and warrants, were discovered by a group of males on Saturday evening as they attempted to evade an ongoing police search for them.

“White and Guesto were kicked and beaten with iron bars before being taken to Mullaghbawn village, where they were further assaulted by a number of individuals and covered in paint.”

“Both men were taken to hospital by police, one of the males has been arrested and the other remains in hospital being treated for his injuries."

Guesto is due before Kilkenny District Court on May 15.