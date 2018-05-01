Pivotal Kilkenny city centre building to be sold today at auction

Pivotally located in the heart of Kilkenny city, No 101 High Street, Kilkenny is positioned at the junction of High Street and Rose Inn Street. It will be sold today at auction in the Kilkenny Ormonde hotel at 3pm.

It comprises a three storey over basement, end of terrace building with rendered and painted external walls incorporating

a pitched roof with slate covering. This building is currently occupied by Ladbrokes at ground floor level while the basement, first and second floors are occupied by Swans Chinese restaurant. The property comprises of approx. 293 sq.m on the ground, first and second floor levels with approx. 52sq.m at basement level. The property has high profile frontage of 27 meters High Street and Rose Inn Street.

Tenancies

Ladbrokes currently occupy the ground floor on a 21-year FRI lease from 2004 at an annual of €105,000 with a break option in 2021 subject to six months' notice. Swans Chinese

restaurant occupy the first, second and basement floors on a 21-year FRI

lease from 2005, paying a rent of €48,000 per annum.