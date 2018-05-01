Gardaí issue appeal following John Street assault

Gardaí issue appeal following John Street assault

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to a violent assault which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At approximately 2.20am gardaí were alerted to a report of a male lying on the ground.
The man was brought by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for facial and head injuries.
A garda investigation is continuing and are described the attack as ‘unprovoked’.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.