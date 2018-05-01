Touch, feel and discover new creations at ‘Texture’ in Kilkenny Design Centre

Textures, an innovative, fresh, new and vibrant retail space has opened in the heart of Kilkenny city.

It will feature products from an array of Irish makers and designers offering special items of art, craft and design.

It is a new venture from The Kilkenny Design Centre and was officially opened on Thursday by Karen Hennessy, Chief Executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI).

Kathleen Moran and her team at the Kilkenny Design Centre have been developing this new retail concept for over 10 months.

They are delighted with it and the refurbishment of two beautiful galleries in the inner courtyard at the Castle Yard complex, opposite Kilkenny Castle.

The aim of Textures is to make shopping more of an experience for the customer by giving them the opportunity to touch, feel and discover new creations.

It will also hopefully, rejuvenate the Castle Yard complex which is already home to renowned silversmiths Des Power, James Mary Kelly and Ray Power Potter.

It will include local creations from K Kajoux Jewels and Aisling McElwain Ceramics as well as classic pieces from Jerpoint Glass, Blaithin Ennis, Nicola Brown, Glenn Lucas and many more top designers.

Built in the 1700s the galleries themselves were the original tack rooms, part of the stables of Kilkenny Castle.

Natural materials, stone and reclaimed wood have been used in the refurbishment and many original features are still visible today.

Over the summer months, local families, visitors and craft enthusiasts will have the chance to attend events, meet the makers and learn the process of potting and silversmithing, offering a fun and educating experience for all ages. Textures is located at Castle Yard and is open from 10am to 5.30pm every day.