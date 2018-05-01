Southeast university steering group 'warmly welcomes' new Kilkenny report

A new report setting out the case for Third Level education provision in Kilkenny has been greeted as 'a significant step forward' by the group charged with investigating the establishment of the Technological University of the South East (TUSE).

The report, commissioned by Kilkenny County Council, was launched yesterday in Kilkenny by Minister of State with Responsibility for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O' Connor. It sets out four options, which are not mutually exclusive, as to how Kilkenny might realise ambitions for tertiary education provision here.

Third Level Campus Identified as a Driver for Kilkenny's Economy and to Retain Local People in the County - Report concludes there is very compelling case for locating a higher education campus catering for 1,000 students in Kilkenny https://t.co/cdxmwtxVWP pic.twitter.com/QKbyGNwx1D May 1, 2018

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne was unambiguous that the preferred option is for Kilkenny to be part of the TUSE. She said she hoped the Steering Group would give the report 'the serious consideration it deserves'.

A statement later published on the TUSE website said it 'warmly welcomes' the report, hailing it as 'strategically well-timed'.

"The overall goal of our ambitious proposal for a Technological University in the South East is to build on the respective histories and distinctive strengths of the two Institutes and also build the economic and social centres of the whole of the South East Region," said the statement.

"The launch of this important publication is strategically well-timed and is very welcome as we develop and strengthen our application to achieve our ultimate objective – a Technological University for the South East. Through our short and long term planning in a collaborative manner with key stakeholders across the region our objective can be achieved. This document is a significant step forward."

That Steering Group is due to report with its strategy for TUSE by Sepetember of this year.