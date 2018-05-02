Kilkenny woman doing vhi mini-marathon for special charity

A Kilkenny woman will take part in The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday, June 3 at 2pm for a very special charity.

She will join 35,000 women who are expected to walk, jog and run the 10 kilometre route starting in Fitzwilliam Square and finishing on Baggot Strett.

Jackie, who has done the event many times before, will be taking part to raise funds for A Little Lifetime. A Little Lifetime Foundation is a voluntary organisation, founded in 1983, by a group of bereaved parents whose babies died before or at birth (stillbirth) or some time after birth (neonatal death). Jackie Varley, a mum of three children, supports A Little Lifetime as she previously had two stillborn babies, and wants to help the charity as they provided her with so much support at the time.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is the biggest all female event of its kind in the world and Ireland’s largest one day charity fundraising event. Since its inception it has raised over €210 million for charities and it is hoped that 2018 will see further fantastic fundraising for a host of worthy causes nationwide. Entries are open now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie