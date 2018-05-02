BREAKING - First edition of The Hobbit sold for €29,000 at Kilkenny auction

A rare and immaculately kept, first edition of the fantasy novel, The Hobbit, was sold for €29,000 at auction this afternoon in Kilkenny.

Published in 1937, and also known by the title, There And Back Again, it is much sought, especially after the dramatisation of the book in three instalments by film maker, Peter Jackson.

It was published by George Allen & Unwin Ltd, complete with map end papers, over leaf page at end, decorated green cloth with black lettering and design with the original pictorial dust jacket.