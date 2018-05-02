BREAKING: Kilkenny school project claims victory at Student Enterprise national final

A project from a Kilkenny school has been announced as the winner of the Intermediate category at the national finals of the Student Enterprise Programme in Croke Park today.

CBS Kilkenny students Edward Daly, John O'Brien, Matthew O’ Sullivan triumphed with their innovative product ‘Lift Arm Assist’. Under the guidance of Pat Downey, they developed an innovative hydraulic ram that replaces the life arm stabilizer on the back of a tractor. It has been developed as a labour-saving device, and also reduces the incidence of serious accidental injury.

Starting every September, students across three age categories (Junior, Intermediate and Senior) research, set up, and run their own businesses with the help of their teachers and supports from Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny. Nationwide, 230 students from 77 different student enterprises have now reached this year’s national finals, having qualified through school and county finals earlier in the year.

There was also a Special Merit award for another CBS Kilkenny project, 'Kat Food', in the Senior category. Conor McCarthy and the late Colm Dunne, who passed away recently, published a compilation of healthy, easy recipes from our favourite hurling and camogie stars.

Meanwhile, students from Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan were competing in the Junior category. Jack O’Shea, Jim Power and Nathan Ryan represented Kilkenny with their hot chocolate products ‘Hot Chills Ltd’.