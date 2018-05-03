Your old Kilkenny GAA match programme could be worth thousands of euro

The GAA programme for the 1913 All Ireland senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Tipperary made €2,200 at The Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers auction in the Ormonde Hotel, Kilkenny, well above the estimate of €1,500.

It raises the possibility that other rare match day programmes are tucked away in old boxes or in attics around the city and county.

This was the first All-Ireland Hurling final with the team numbers reduced to 15 players aside.

Kilkenny with this win, became only the second team in GAA history to claim 3 titles in a row.

The Doyle brothers, Mick and Dick, together with the 'Drug' Walsh as captain, were instrumental in securing this memorable victory for the Cats. Also the Doyle brothers with their other brother Eddie hold the record between them, for 18 All-Ireland senior medals, the most received by any set of brothers. Kilkenny represented by Mooncoin, beat Tipperary represented by Toomevara by 2-4 to 1-2 in the final.