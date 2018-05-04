Urlingford student wins AIB / Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College in Piltown, Kilkenny award

Paul Bowden from Urlingford has been awarded the Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown Best Farm Business Plan Award sponsored by AIB.Paul received the highest grade for his interview

Currently in final year of his Advanced Certificate in Dairy Course, and farm business plan which focused on improved grassland management and upgrading existing farm buildings and infrastructure to accommodate an expanding Spring calving dairy herd.

Chris Nolan, AIB Agri Advisor announcing the award winner said; “AIB are delighted to again partner with Kildalton Agricultural College for the AIB / Teagasc Best Farm Business Plan Awards. The initiative places a strong emphasis on farm planning and financial planning, both key skills necessary for effective management, particularly in today's environment. We have been very impressed by the quality and standard of farm plans and by the confidence of the students we met and interviewed here in Kildalton Agricultural College”.

Paul will now represent Kildalton Agricultural College and compete against students from Greenmount Agricultural College and respective Teagasc and Private Agricultural Colleges for a €1,000 bursary and 2018 AIB All Ireland Best Farm Business Plan Award at the end of June.