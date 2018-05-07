Kilkenny College Tractor Run raised thousands of euro for charity

The annual Kilkenny College Transition Year (TY) Tractor Run rolled back into Kilkenny College last Thursday evening and raised over €3,500 for charity. This yearly fundraiser was organised by a small but hard working TY group headed up by Louise Tracey. The nominated charity was the Bishops’ Appeal and Bishop Michael Burrows was on hand to see the 40 tractors enter Kilkenny College and described it as quite wonderful.

Speaking at the conclusion of the run TY’s Louise Tracey said; “This would not have been possible without help from many people. JVW Transport have been very good to us for the last six years allowing us to gather safely and depart from their yard. Kilkenny Gardaí Community Policing Unit have again supported us. I like to thank Garda Aidan Fitzpatrick and Garda Andrew Neill for their help."

The 40 tractors included a Marshall Steam Engine from 1912 as well as a variety of tractors of varying age. The convoy travelled the 16km in the Carlow Road along the hard shoulder before turning down the Ring Road. It was a short run along the Castlecomer Road before a noisy reception awaited the drivers in Kilkenny College. As well as the 435 boarders who were on hand, a large number of day pupils and members of the school community turned out to welcome the drivers back to school.

The Hegarty Transition Year Tractor Run Cup was awarded to David Lewis. The judges were William Hutchinson, Robin Wallace and Bryan Daniels who all have extensive agricultural experience and are past pupils of the College. The sub Committee thanked JVW Transport, Kilkenny Community Policing Unit, McCarthy Commercials as well as Agco Finance for their support. The girls and boys raised €3,751.56 The Bishop’s Appeal.