Australian DJ Chris Smith says G'Day from Kilkenny as he traces ancestors

Sydney’s most popular afternoon radio presenter, Chris Smith, broadcast live from Kilkenny and Ireland this week.

The Chris Smith Radio Show is a weekday afternoon show which airs on 2GB, Sydney's number one radio station, and which also has listeners in Brisbane on 4BC and Canberra on 2CC. Chris’s 300,000 listeners – and potential Australian holidaymakers for Ireland – have been following his journey around Ireland live each day. He is here as a guest of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Chris has been exploring his Irish roots, which have taken him to Kilkenny, from where his great-grandfather Kyran Coogan emigrated. Here, Chris met his third cousins, Canice Coogan and John Paul Coogan.

Here's the link on 2GB to Chris meeting his Kilkenny family.

During his time in Kilkenny, Chris took a tour of the Medieval Mile and visited Kilkenny Castle, The Hole in The Wall and the Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny. He also met with Kilkenny hurling captain Cillian Buckley.

“We are delighted that The Chris Smith Radio Show chose to come and broadcast live from Kilkenny and Ireland – it’s the kind of publicity that money simply could not buy and a superb way to highlight Ireland to more than 300,000 Australians, positioning Ireland as a highly desirable place to visit,” said Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia & New Zealand. “Publicity is an important element of our overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the Australian media of the many things to see and do on a holiday around the island of Ireland.”

Last year, Ireland welcomed around 208,000 visitors from Australia and New Zealand. Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions under way again this year, to continue to grow that number.