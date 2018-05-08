€3,000 worth of drugs seized following chase in Kilkenny City

Approximately €3,000 worth of drugs were seized in the city in recent days.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the city gardaí attempted to stop and search two local men under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The incident took place at John Street at 10.30am.

The men, who are local and known to gardaí fled the scene on foot and were apprehended by gardaí a short time later. The men were in possession of a holdall bag which contained approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis. A further €1,000 worth of ecstasy was also seized. The drugs have been sent to garda headquarters for forensic examination. The two men were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station where he was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act. They were subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A garda spokesman said that the seizure was part of an ongoing operation adding that there were four smaller and unrelated seizures in the city over the weekend.