Nominations sought for Kilkenny ‘Carer of the Year’ 2018

People in Kilkenny are being urged to nominate a Family Carer from Kilkenny who they think could be awarded the title of Kilkenny ‘Carer of the Year’ 2018.

Family Carers Ireland recently launched its CarePlus ‘Carer of the Year’ awards, hosted by broadcasters, and patrons of the charity, Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan. One in 20 people in Ireland is a Family Carer, and there are now over 4,321 family carers in Kilkenny saving the Government €10bn in unpaid care nationwide each year.

By 2030, demographic changes predict that one in five people will take on a caring role. Most recent Census 2016 figures revealed that Family Carers collectively provide 6,608,515 hours of care per week; an average of 38.7 unpaid hours per Carer; the equivalent of a fulltime job.

“Family Carers across Ireland make extraordinary sacrifices and work very hard, sometimes 24 hours a day, to provide care for their loved ones, safely, in their own homes," says Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement with Family Carers Ireland.

"With limited access to services and particularly respite, Carers in Kilkenny are over stretched and receive little acknowledgement for their unpaid work which saves the State €10bn each year.”

“Family Carers Ireland is delighted to celebrate and recognise the enormous contribution that Family Carers make through the CarePlus Carers of the Year Awards. We are encouraging people to nominate a deserving Carer or Young Carer from Kilkenny for one of these awards.”

This year, the CarePlus ‘Carer of the Year’ awards form part of Family Carers Ireland’s national ‘Carers in Crisis’ campaign and will acknowledge the contribution of Family Carers throughout Ireland. The awards will highlight the sacrifices Family Carers make and the services they provide to the State.

CarePlus Pharmacy, a network of 50 franchised pharmacies, is sponsoring the event for the second year running and is now sponsoring the CarePlus Young Carers of the Year Awards 2018 which recognises the role that young people play in providing care to their loved ones at home. Nomination forms for the Kilkenny CarePlus ‘Carer of the Year’ are available online at www.familycarers.ie, from Family Carers Ireland resource centres, CarePlus Pharmacies or via the Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24.

The CarePlus Carer of the Year Awards will be presented in Dublin in November.