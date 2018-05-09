Go behind scenes of Oscar nominated Breadwinner at Butler Gallery in Kilkenny Castle

In celebration of the Irish cinema release of The Breadwinner on May 25, The Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle will present an interactive, multi-media exhibition providing an imaginative and accessible viewing of Cartoon Saloon’s movie-making process from saturday

The Breadwinner boasts the breathtaking hand-drawn animation that has made Cartoon Saloon one of the world’s most well-loved and respected animation studios. Directed by Nora Twomey, the film has been winning the hearts of audiences around the world.



The Butler Gallery will show a diverse selection of original working drawings by the studio team and will reveal the various processes involved in the realisation of an animated film.

Curated by Anna O’Sullivan, this is The Butler Gallery’s second collaboration with the immensely talented Kilkenny-based and thrice Oscar© nominated Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon.

The exhibition is designed by Steven McNamara of Roji Designs.

Highlights

- Original drawings, storyboards, cutouts and animation

- The exquisite watercolours and cutouts that serve as vibrant backdrops to the animated action

- An immersion in the film’s world of Kabul, including marketplace images and aromas.

- An Animator-in-Residence will be present in the gallery at select times during the run of the exhibition.

- Opportunity for visitors to make their own cut-out designs similar to the ones populating the ‘story’ world in The Breadwinner.



The Breadwinner is the visually stunning and moving story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001.

When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family. With undaunted courage, Parvana draws strength from the fantastical stories she invents, as she embarks on a quest to find her father and reunite her family.

Equal parts thrilling and enchanting, The Breadwinner is an inspiring and luminously animated tale about the power of stories to sustain hope and carry us through dark times. Based on the award-winning, best-selling young adult novel by Deborah Ellis, The Breadwinner is released by Studio Canal in Ireland.

Log on to:

www.butlergallery.com for Learning and Public Engagement workshops and events

Opening Hours: Daily from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free. With thanks to the Arts Council for essential annual funding and to the OPW and the Department of Social Protection.