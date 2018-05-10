Public information evenings on Kilkenny's new County Development Plan

A number of information evenings on the County Development Plan are being held in the coming days, with members of the public invited to attend. The first takes place in the city tonight.

A single, consolidated County Development Plan is being prepared for the period 2020-2026 to replace both the County and the City and Environs Development Plans. A public consultation period is under way until June 15.

The public information evenings are being held as follows:

Thursday, May 10 at 7.30pm in City Hall;

Wednesday, May 16 at 7.30pm in Mullinavat Community Centre;

Tuesday, May 22 at 7.30pm in Ballyragget Community Centre.