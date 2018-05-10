Remembering Kilkenny teenager Ciara Lawlor

Hundreds of people will gather in the Castle Park on May 20 to take part in the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk and Run with Ciara.

Last year the inaugural memorial walk was a massive fundraising success raising thousands of euro for worthwhile charities.

The event was launched last night at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club. Members from the club are participating in the run and a number of other Kilkenny GAA clubs have pledged their support.

All monies raised this year will be donated to the Ataxia Foundation of Ireland. The charity was founded in 2016 by four people each of whom are living with a type of ataxia. Friedreichs Ataxia is a genetic and progressive disorder of the central nervous system

Ciara Lawlor, who was a student at the Loreto Secondary School at the time, died suddenly during a Kodaline concert from a heart condition in July 2016. The band have written a song in her memory which will be included on their upcoming album.

Registration for the run and walk takes place at Kilkenny Tennis Club at 10am and there are refreshments after.